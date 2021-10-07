checkAd

TechTarget’s SearchServerVirtualization.com Announces “Best of VMworld” 2021 Award Winners

Global technology media and purchase intent data and services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) announced the winners of the “Best of VMworld” 2021 Awards during the VMworld 2021 virtual conference this week and sponsored by VMware, Inc.

As the official media partner for the VMworld Awards for the fifteenth year in a row, TechTarget’s SearchServerVirtualization.com staff appointed a team of experts and editors that selected winning products. The team judged the products according to their innovation, value, performance, reliability and ease of use.

The awards cover the following three categories of the virtualization market: Business continuity and Data Protection, Multi-cloud and App Modernization, and Security, Networking and Edge.

The Best of Show award was presented to NVIDIA. The full list of winners was announced on SearchServerVirtualization.com along with extensive conference coverage.

Only products currently available for purchase were considered.

The Winners

Category: Business continuity and Data Protection
 Winner: Veeam, Veeam Backup and Replication V11
Finalist: Rubrik, Rubrik Cloud Data Management Platform

Category: Multi-cloud and App Modernization
 Winner: NVIDIA, Cloud XR
Finalist: ControlUp, ControlUp

Category: Security, Networking and Edge
 Winner: NVIDIA, vSAN RDMA over NVIDIA’s ConnectX-4 Lx SmartNIC
Finalist: HPE, HPE SimpliVity

Disruptive Technology:
 Winner: NVIDIA, AI Enterprise

Best of Show
 Winner: NVIDIA, vSAN RDMA over NVIDIA’s ConnectX-4 Lx SmartNIC

About SearchServerVirtualization.com

SearchServerVirtualization.com is an enterprise virtualization-focused website providing IT professionals and the community with the latest server virtualization news, articles, tips, and expert advice. Other virtualization information includes webcasts and industry white papers covering all areas of server virtualization, such as virtualization platforms, server hardware, managing virtual environments, virtualization architectures and strategies, application issues and more.

Its sister site, SearchVMware.comTM, is dedicated to helping IT organizations evaluate products, services and business strategies that can lead them to successful implementations of virtualization technologies in VMware environments. Another sister site, SearchVirtualDesktop.comTM is the premier source for information on desktop virtualization, application virtualization, and virtual desktop infrastructure.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites. TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New YorkParis, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2021 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks, and Search ServerVirtualization.com, SearchVMware.com and SearchVirtualDesktop.com are trademarks of TechTarget. VMware and VMworld are registered trademarks of VMware, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

