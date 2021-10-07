checkAd

American Banker Announces Laurie Stewart as One of American Banker’s 2021 MOST POWERFUL WOMEN

SEATTLE, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Community Bank is pleased to announce Laurie Stewart, President and CEO, was named one of the 2021 Most Powerful Women in Banking by American Banker.     

This year’s diverse list of leaders and change-makers spans the industry and highlights a shared commitment to driving real outcomes for diversity, equity, and inclusion in financial services. These honorees are finding new opportunities amid a challenging time and the recovering economy. They created more pathways for women leaders while supporting their teams and organizations, demonstrating resilience, and cultivated new ways of working.

“The women on this list are at the forefront of significant changes across the financial services industry and in society more broadly,” said Bonnie McGeer, Executive Editor of American Banker and Chair of the Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance program.   "They are leading reinvigorated efforts to increase diversity of all kinds in the senior ranks, concepting the future of work and helping central banks explore the idea of developing digital currencies, to name just a few of the many initiatives they have underway."

“For 19 years, this list has honored trailblazers, change-makers and unparalleled achievers — individuals who have helped transform the industry despite countless obstacles,” said Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of Arizent, publisher of American Banker.   “This year's honorees are a testament to the perpetual resilience required of leaders today."

Laurie Stewart celebrates more than 30 years at the helm of Sound Community Bank. In that time, she led the conversion of the organization from a $38 million credit union to a commercial bank which grew to be nearly $1 billion in assets. Stewart maintains a long history in community banking and participation in industry affairs.   In 2019-2020, Stewart served as the Chair of the American Bankers Association, representing the Nation’s $18.6 trillion banking industry and the employment of more than two million workers. She also holds a position on the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco’s Seattle Branch. Previously, Stewart served as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Washington Bankers Association (WBA), where she helped create the WBA’s Executive Development Program. In addition, Stewart was one of 14 bankers selected to serve on the inaugural FDIC Advisory Board in 2009, and in 2012, she was named to the Community Bank Advisory Council of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.  In 2019, she was named Community Banker of the Year by American Banker and received an Executive Excellence award from Seattle Business Magazine. American Banker also named her as one of its Most Powerful Women in Banking in 2011, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019. In 2019, Stewart was recognized as an Executive of Excellency by Seattle Business Magazine and as Director of the Year by Puget Sound Business Journal. She is a returning member of the board of the Woodland Park Zoo after serving as Chair and she is a founding member of Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Community Development Financial Institution, currently serving a second term.  

