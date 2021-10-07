New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Geophysical Surveys Yield Additional Chargeability Anomalies at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project & Updates on Private Placement Financing
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome" or the "Company") (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to report the initial induced polarization (IP) / resistivity geophysical surveys results from its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") in Nevada.
Kinsley Mountain is located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine1, operated by the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines. It hosts Carlin-style gold mineralization under and adjacent to a historical open-pit, run-of-mine heap leach operation, and hosts an Indicated Resource at the Western Flank Zone (WFZ) of 302,000 ounces of gold grading 6.11 g/t Au (1.54 million tonnes)1.
IP/Resistivity surveys are currently underway to infill between the WFZ and Shale Saddle survey grids completed during Q4 of 2020. The 2020 surveys revealed a correlation between enhanced chargeability and drill confirmed high grade gold sulphide mineralization at the WFZ. At Shale Saddle, drill hole KMR20-035, drilled prior to the 2020 survey, intersected anomalous gold values on the periphery of a large untested chargeability anomaly.
The 2021 geophysical surveys are progressing northwest from Shale Saddle towards the high-grade WFZ resource (Figure 1). Two northeast-southwest oriented infill lines have been completed to date. Both lines detected significant chargeability anomalies coincident with modelled Secret Canyon shale rocks, the main host of high-grade sulphide gold mineralization at the WFZ and Secret Spot. The Company's 2020 drilling yielded high-grade gold sulphide intercepts from the Secret Canyon shale including: 10.2 g/t gold (Au) over 6.1 metres within a broader zone averaging 2.63 g/t Au over 38.1 metres in KMR20-017 at the WFZ; and 11.3 g/t Au over 2.9 m within a broader zone grading 3.81 g/t Au over 11.6 m in KMD20-006 at Secret Spot2. Significantly, the two holes are separated by a 1.5-kilometer expanse of largely untested Secret Canyon stratigraphy.
The new chargeability anomalies occur within an area untested by previous drilling and represent at least three new potential drill targets. Together with anomalies identified by the 2020 survey, a broad north-south trending zone of elevated chargeability is emerging, increasing in both size and amplitude to the north. Only 10% of the 2021 IP/Resistivity survey is complete, totaling 8 line-km. An additional 72 line-km are planned, covering a total area of 25 square km of undrilled target host rocks.
