SkyWest, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Call Date

07.10.2021, 22:01  |  13   |   |   

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) will host a live conference call and webcast after the market closes on Thursday, October 28, 2021 to discuss third quarter 2021 results. The format will include an overview of the quarterly results followed by a Q&A session.

Thursday, October 28, 2021
2:30 p.m. Mountain Time

Interested parties can access the call via the webcast at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3408437/5D7914146BF3D11A1FD2F75DF829EBC0

The call-in number for US callers is 1-833-968-2197
The call-in number for international callers is 1-236-714-2973

Please connect ten minutes before the scheduled hour to ensure a prompt starting time. If you have any questions, please contact Investor Relations at 435-634-3200.

In addition, a digital rebroadcast of the conference call will be available after 5:30 p.m., MT on October 28, 2021 through November 11, 2021 at 9:59 p.m. MT. US callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-800-585-8367; international callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-416-621-4642. The conference ID is 8474009. Your participation is welcomed and appreciated.

