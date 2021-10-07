NextGen Healthcare Highlights Strong Foundation, Meaningful Progress and Opportunities for Accelerating Growth and Significant, Sustainable Value Creation
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today urged shareholders to vote "FOR" the election of each of its highly qualified director nominees and “FOR” ALL other proposals listed on the Company’s WHITE proxy card, including the Company’s reincorporation into Delaware and the elimination of cumulative voting in the election of directors. The Company also announced that independent proxy advisory firm, Egan-Jones Proxy Services (“Egan-Jones”), issued a report on October 7, 2021 recommending that NextGen Healthcare shareholders vote on the Company’s WHITE proxy card.
Egan-Jones is the third proxy advisory firm to support the Company, joining Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) who also issued reports recommending that NextGen Healthcare shareholders vote on the Company’s WHITE proxy card.
The Company’s Board of Directors thanks NextGen Healthcare shareholders for their consideration and support, and issued the following statement:
New leadership has implemented far-reaching changes that have transformed NextGen Healthcare into a market leader well positioned for accelerating growth and significant, sustainable value creation.
- Capital allocation has been reprioritized to R&D and strategic M&A, creating a premier integrated solutions and services platform and extending the Company’s reach into high-growth markets.
- A majority of the Board, five of the Company’s nine director nominees, will be new to the Board over the past four years, further advancing the Board’s diversity across race, gender, age and tenure.
- All of the Board’s director nominees have skills and expertise that are relevant to NextGen Healthcare’s strategic execution. These nominees are capable, independent thinkers who are committed to serving the best interests of ALL shareholders.
- Of the Company’s 12-member executive leadership team 10 are new to NextGen Healthcare since 2016. The addition of David Sides as the Company’s new CEO creates a powerhouse management team with the talent, track record and experience to continue fueling the Company’s growth.
- Employee engagement and incentive plans have been redefined, leading to all-time highs in engagement scores and substantial productivity improvements.
All three leading independent proxy advisory firms, ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones recognize the benefits these changes have created and recommend that shareholders vote on the Company’s WHITE proxy card in connection with NextGen Healthcare’s Annual Meeting.
