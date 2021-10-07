NextGen Healthcare Highlights Strong Foundation, Meaningful Progress and Opportunities for Accelerating Growth and Significant, Sustainable Value Creation

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today urged shareholders to vote "FOR" the election of each of its highly qualified director nominees and “FOR” ALL other proposals listed on the Company’s WHITE proxy card, including the Company’s reincorporation into Delaware and the elimination of cumulative voting in the election of directors. The Company also announced that independent proxy advisory firm, Egan-Jones Proxy Services (“Egan-Jones”), issued a report on October 7, 2021 recommending that NextGen Healthcare shareholders vote on the Company’s WHITE proxy card.

Egan-Jones is the third proxy advisory firm to support the Company, joining Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) who also issued reports recommending that NextGen Healthcare shareholders vote on the Company’s WHITE proxy card.