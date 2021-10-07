WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. INCREASES MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $15 PER HOUR

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led, sustainable home retailer, today announced that the company will increase its hourly minimum wage to $15 per hour, effective immediately. This increase reflects a continuing commitment to offering competitive pay as part of rewarding and recognizing associates who are critical to the company’s success.

"Putting our people first is one of our core values and guides our decision-making in how we invest in our associates with meaningful and competitive pay. Our talented associates in our supply chain, stores, care centers and corporate offices are dedicated to taking care of our customers every day and we are proud to take this step to reward and recognize them for their hard work and contributions," said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.