WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. INCREASES MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $15 PER HOUR

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led, sustainable home retailer, today announced that the company will increase its hourly minimum wage to $15 per hour, effective immediately. This increase reflects a continuing commitment to offering competitive pay as part of rewarding and recognizing associates who are critical to the company’s success.

"Putting our people first is one of our core values and guides our decision-making in how we invest in our associates with meaningful and competitive pay. Our talented associates in our supply chain, stores, care centers and corporate offices are dedicated to taking care of our customers every day and we are proud to take this step to reward and recognize them for their hard work and contributions," said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

