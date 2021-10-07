checkAd

EAR ALERT Eargo, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 22:03  |  14   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until December 6, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Eargo class action lawsuit. The Eargo class action lawsuit charges Eargo and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Eargo class action lawsuit was commenced on October 6, 2021 in the Northern District of California and is captioned Fazio v. Eargo, Inc., No. 21-cv-07848.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Eargo class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Eargo class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than December 6, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Eargo, a medical device company, claims that its hearing aids “are the first and only virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, [U.S. Food and Drug Administration]-regulated, exempt Class I and Class II devices for the treatment of hearing loss.”

The Eargo class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (iii) as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved Eargo’s largest third-party payor, Eargo’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (iv) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about Eargo’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 12, 2021, Eargo revealed that claims submitted to Eargo’s largest third-party payor, which accounted for 80% of Eargo’s accounts receivable, had not been paid since March 1, 2021. On this news, Eargo’s share price fell by more than 24%.

Then, on September 22, 2021, Eargo revealed that “it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the ‘DOJ’) related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of customers covered by federal employee health plans.” Moreover, the DOJ is the “principal contact related to the subject matter of the [ongoing] audit” of Eargo by an insurance company that is Eargo’s largest third-party payor. As a result, Eargo withdrew its full year financial guidance. On this news, Eargo’s share price fell by an additional 68%, further damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Eargo securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Eargo class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Eargo class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Eargo class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Eargo class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rgrdlaw
https://twitter.com/rgrdlaw
https://www.facebook.com/rgrdlaw

Eargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EAR ALERT Eargo, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until December 6, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:27 UhrSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18:39 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03:20 UhrEAR CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Lost Money in Eargo, Inc.?
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.09.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.09.21EARGO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Eargo on Behalf of Eargo Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.09.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Eargo, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Lost Money in Eargo, Inc.?
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten