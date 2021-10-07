Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Executive Leadership Changes

A. Jeffery Tonken – Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors Christopher Carlsen – President and Chief Operating Officer Bruno Geremia – Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Myles Bosman – Executive Vice-President, Exploration David Humphreys – Executive Vice-President, Operations Theo van der Werken – Vice-President, Engineering Robyn Bourgeois – Vice-President, Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Hue Tran – Vice-President, Business Development and Marketing

Mr. Christopher Carlsen has been appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer effective January 1, 2022 and will be responsible for overseeing Birchcliff’s day-to-day operations. Mr. Carlsen will report to Mr. A. Jeffery Tonken who will continue as Chief Executive Officer, providing overall leadership and direction for the Corporation. Mr. Tonken will also remain as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Carlsen is a Professional Engineer with over 20 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry and has been a significant contributor to the growth and operational success of the Corporation. Since he first joined Birchcliff in 2008, he has held increasingly senior leadership positions with the Corporation. Mr. Carlsen was appointed Vice-President, Engineering in July 2013, where he was responsible for overseeing Birchcliff’s development, reservoir and reserves engineering, as well as strategic planning, joint ventures and marketing. Mr. Carlsen’s experience spans a broad range of areas, including operations, acquisitions and divestitures, finance and sustainability. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (“APEGA”).