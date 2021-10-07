Savara to Present at the Inaugural Piper Sandler Lung Day
Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that its management team will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Inaugural Piper Sandler Lung Day on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.
Following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available through the Investors page of Savara’s website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/ and will be archived for 90 days.
About Savara
Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization.
More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005116/en/Savara Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare