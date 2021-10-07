checkAd

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) today announced that it will release its third-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21, 2021. U.S. Xpress will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its results.

Conference Call / Webcast Details:
 Date: October 21, 2021
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-877-423-9813
International Dial-In Number: 1-201-689-8573

The live webcast and a replay will be available on the U.S. Xpress investor website at investor.usxpress.com.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors, and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

USX Financial

Wertpapier


