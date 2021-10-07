checkAd

Owlet to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10, 2021

07.10.2021, 22:05   

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Owlet’s Chief Executive Officer, Kurt Workman, and Chief Financial Officer, Kate Scolnick, will host a conference call to review these results and provide a business update beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1(844) 200-6205 (Domestic) or 1(929) 526-1599 (International) and reference Access Code 771407. Participants wishing to join the call via webcast should use the link posted on the investor relations section of the Owlet website at https://investors.owletcare.com/.

A replay of the call will be available until November 17, 2021, by dialing (929) 458-6194 (Domestic) or +44 204 525 0658 (International) and using access code 643671. A replay of the webcast will also be available approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the call using the link on the Owlet website and will be available for at least seven days.

About Owlet Inc.

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel calmer and more confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help facilitate that belief. For more information about Owlet, please visit www.owletcare.com.

