Adobe Completes Acquisition of Frame.io

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Frame.io, a leading cloud-based video collaboration platform. The combination of Adobe’s leading video editing offerings—including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects—with Frame.io’s cloud-based review and approval functionality will radically accelerate the creative process and deliver an end-to-end video platform.

The skyrocketing demand for video means video teams must create an ever-increasing volume of content in close collaboration with dispersed stakeholders. Today, video review and approval processes are disjointed across multiple channels, leading to inefficient, time-intensive workflows. To address these inefficiencies, video tools need to be cloud-first with collaboration at the center, enabling every stakeholder to effectively contribute to the creative process with the appropriate controls, feedback mechanisms, and security.

With over a million users, Frame.io streamlines the video production process by enabling editors and key project stakeholders to seamlessly collaborate using cloud-first workflows. The addition of Frame.io creates an opportunity for Adobe, in conjunction with the partner ecosystem, to expand beyond video editors to a broader set of customers, teams and enterprises.

“With the growing importance of video, we’re proud to add Frame.io’s industry-leading, cloud-native workflow capabilities to Creative Cloud,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud. “We are committed to enabling collaboration beyond Adobe’s applications to the growing number of third-party applications across the creative ecosystem, many of which Frame.io supports.”

Now that the acquisition is complete, Adobe together with Frame.io will make the creative process more collaborative, productive and efficient to further unleash creativity for all:

  • The acquisition of Frame.io brings Adobe Creative Cloud’s collaboration services to video and will make it easy for teams to collaborate across Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and other Adobe Creative Cloud applications.
  • All Creative Cloud customers will benefit from seamless collaboration on video projects with Frame.io workflow functionality built natively in Adobe Creative Cloud apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects and Adobe Photoshop.
  • With the addition of Frame.io, Adobe will continue to collaborate across all stakeholders of creativity beyond Adobe’s applications that includes third-party applications in the entire creative ecosystem.

With the close of the transaction, Frame.io co-founder and CEO Emery Wells will continue to lead the Frame.io team, reporting to Scott Belsky as part of the Creative Cloud organization.

