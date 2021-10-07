FCPT to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, after the market close on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Wednesday, October 27 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results. Details for the call are listed below.

Live conference call: 1 844 200 6205 (domestic) or 1 929 526 1599 (international)

Call Access Code: 050726

Live webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/855955293

Conference call replay available through January 27, 2022:

1 866 813 9403 (domestic) or 44 204 525 0658 (international)

Replay access code: 151051

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator.

In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8962/fcpt-third- ... and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on Wednesday, October 27.

