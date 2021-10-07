checkAd

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Date of its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the Company will release financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. NSA will host a conference call to discuss its financial results, current market conditions and outlook at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Following prepared remarks, management will accept questions from registered financial analysts. All other participants are encouraged to listen to the call via webcast using the link found on the Company’s website.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Webcast link available at: www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com
Domestic (toll free): 877-407-9711
International: 412-902-1014

Replay Information:
Domestic (toll free): 877-660-6853
International: 201-612-7415
Conference ID: 13692161

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on NSA’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. Any transcription, recording or retransmission of the Company’s conference call and webcast in any way are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of NSA.

Supplemental materials will be posted to the investor relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 864 self storage properties located in 36 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 55.2 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

