Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced today its operating, investment and capital markets activity for the third quarter of 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, Terreno Realty Corporation owned 241 buildings aggregating approximately 14.1 million square feet and 31 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 114.7 acres. In addition, Terreno Realty Corporation had four properties under redevelopment that upon completion will consist of three properties with buildings aggregating approximately 415,000 square feet and one improved land parcel of approximately 4.9 acres:

The operating portfolio, excluding three properties under redevelopment, was 98.0% leased at September 30, 2021 to 548 tenants as compared to 97.5% at June 30, 2021 and 97.3% at September 30, 2020;

The same-store portfolio of approximately 12.5 million square feet was 98.7% leased at September 30, 2021 as compared to 97.9% at June 30, 2021 and 98.3% at September 30, 2020;

The improved land portfolio of 31 parcels, excluding one parcel under redevelopment, totaling approximately 114.7 acres was 96.1% leased at September 30, 2021 as compared to 98.0% at June 30, 2021 and 98.5% at September 30, 2020; and

Cash rents on new and renewed leases totaling approximately 0.8 million square feet commencing during the third quarter increased approximately 34.9% with a tenant retention ratio of 57.5%. Cash rents on new and renewed leases totaling approximately 1.9 million square feet commencing during the nine months ending September 30, 2021 increased approximately 26.8% with a tenant retention ratio of 67.4%.

Investment

During the third quarter of 2021, Terreno Realty Corporation acquired ten properties consisting of eight buildings containing approximately 339,000 square feet and five improved land parcels of approximately 22.0 acres for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $167.1 million. The third quarter investment activity was as follows:

13025 Cerise Avenue: One industrial distribution building containing approximately 21,000 square feet on 1.5 acres in Hawthorne, California, adjacent to Terreno Realty Corporation’s 13020 and 13030 Cerise Avenue buildings, south of I-105 and between I-405 and I-110. The property provides 13 dock-high and two grade-level loading positions and parking for 54 cars. The property was acquired 100% leased to one tenant until May 2024 for a purchase price of approximately $7.9 million and an estimated stabilized cap rate of 2.9%;

97 Third Street: One 5.4-acre improved land parcel in Kearny, New Jersey, adjacent to Exit 15E of the New Jersey Turnpike. The property was acquired 51% leased to two tenants for a purchase price of approximately $26.3 million and an estimated stabilized cap rate of 3.1%;

245 Paterson Plank Road: One 4.9-acre improved land parcel in Carlstadt, New Jersey, immediately adjacent to Terreno Realty Corporation’s Michele Place property and American Dream, the MetLife Sports Complex and Exit 16W of the New Jersey Turnpike. The property is vacant and under redevelopment. The property was purchased for approximately $17.9 million and the total expected investment is approximately $23.6 million with an estimated stabilized cap rate of 4.5%;

23482-23520 Foley Street: Two industrial distribution buildings containing approximately 41,000 square feet on 2.0 acres located in Hayward, California, northwest of the intersection of I-880 and CA 92. The property provides 14 grade-level loading positions and parking for 64 cars. The property was acquired 92% leased to 10 tenants, all of which expire by December 2025, for a purchase price of approximately $8.3 million and an estimated stabilized cap rate of 4.9%;

9801 Martin Luther King Jr Way S: One 3.1-acre improved land parcel in Seattle, Washington, adjacent to King County International Airport-Boeing Field and Interstate 5. The property was acquired 100% leased to one tenant for a purchase price of approximately $11.9 million and an estimated stabilized cap rate of 2.4%;

9845 Martin Luther King Jr Way S: One 3.4-acre improved land parcel in Seattle, Washington, adjacent to King County International Airport-Boeing Field and Interstate 5. The property was acquired 100% leased to one tenant for a purchase price of approximately $15.8 million and an estimated stabilized cap rate of 3.4%;

9600 Martin Luther King Jr Way S: One 5.2-acre improved land parcel in Seattle, Washington, adjacent to King County International Airport-Boeing Field and Interstate 5. The property was acquired 100% leased to one tenant on a short-term basis through September 2021 for a purchase price of approximately $22.4 million and an estimated stabilized cap rate of 4.9%;

1150 and 1250 West Trenton Avenue: Two industrial distribution buildings containing approximately 34,000 square feet on 2.5 acres located adjacent to the Orange Freeway and Platinum Triangle in Orange, California. The property provides one dock-high and nine grade-level loading positions and parking for 77 cars. The property was acquired 100% leased to one tenant for a purchase price of approximately $9.3 million and an estimated stabilized cap rate of 3.6%;

13020 and 13030 Cerise Avenue: Two industrial distribution buildings containing approximately 22,000 square feet on 1.6 acres in Hawthorne, California, adjacent to Terreno Realty Corporation’s 13025 Cerise Avenue building, south of I-105 and between I-405 and I-110. The property provides two grade-level loading positions and parking for 64 cars. The property was acquired 100% leased to two tenants, both of which expire by October 2025, for a purchase price of approximately $8.1 million and an estimated stabilized cap rate of 5.4%; and

4151 West 108th Street: One recently developed rear-load 32-foot clear industrial distribution building containing approximately 221,000 square feet on 11.4 acres in Hialeah, Florida, immediately adjacent to Terreno Realty Corporation’s buildings at 4021-4071 West 108th Street and adjacent to Florida’s Turnpike and the southern terminus of I-75. The property provides 65 dock-high and two grade-level loading positions and parking for 188 cars and is expected to obtain LEED certification. The property is 100% pre-leased to three tenants with leases that commence between August and October 2021. The property was acquired for a purchase price of approximately $39.4 million, net of free-rent credits, and an estimated stabilized cap rate of 3.7%.

As of September 30, 2021, Terreno Realty Corporation had four properties under redevelopment (SoDo Row in Seattle, NW 73rd and America’s Gateway 5 in Miami, and 245 Paterson Plank Road in New Jersey) that upon completion will consist of three properties with buildings aggregating approximately 415,000 square feet and one improved land parcel of approximately 4.9 acres, with a total expected investment of approximately $115.2 million.