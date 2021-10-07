Fastly to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Fastly will issue a press release notifying once its quarterly shareholder letter has been posted on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

Fastly will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2022 (U.S./Canada) or (646) 960-0690 (International) with conference ID 7543239. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

