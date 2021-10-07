Elastic Showcases How Customers Solve Data Challenges with the Power of Search at ElasticON Global Virtual Conference

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, held its second fully virtual ElasticON Global event, featuring five keynotes, more than 100 breakout sessions featuring customers, partners, and experts, and opportunities for attendees to build new skills with live, interactive training courses.

Kicking off this year’s virtual ElasticON Global user conference, Elastic founder and CEO, Shay Banon; and chief product officer, Ashutosh Kulkarni, delivered the opening keynote highlighting how the unified Elastic Search Platform—which includes Elasticsearch, Kibana, and Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security—is empowering developers, site reliability engineers, and security analysts to put their data to work and helping organizations solve for innovation with search.