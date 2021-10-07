Kinsale Capital Group Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, October 28, 2021.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results with analysts and investors on Friday, October 29, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The release will also be available on the Company’s website, www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com.