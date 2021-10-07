checkAd

ResMed to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on October 28, 2021

07.10.2021, 22:05  |  24   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it plans to release financial and operational results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. Following the release, ResMed management will host a webcast to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this webcast.

Earnings webcast details:
Location: http://investor.resmed.com
Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT
International: London, Thursday, October 28, 9:30 p.m. BST
    Sydney, Friday, October 29, 7:30 a.m. AEDT
     

Please note that ResMed does not use outside phone lines to access the earnings call.

A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on ResMed’s website and available approximately two hours after the webcast. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours after the webcast and will be accessible from October 28 until November 11 at:

U.S.: +1 877.660.6853
International: +1 201.612.7415
Conference ID: 13723324
   

About ResMed
At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

For investors For media
Amy Wakeham Jayme Rubenstein
+1 858.836.5000 +1 858.836.6798
investorrelations@resmed.com news@resmed.com




