Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces a 3 Year Period Time Charter for a Capesize-Class Vessel at Gross Daily Rate of $22,500 plus $3.0 million upon charter commencement

MONACO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the Company) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that it has entered into a new long-term period time charter for its 2014-built Japanese Capesize class vessel MV Lake Despina, with forward delivery date, for a duration of 3 years at a gross daily charter rate of $22,500 plus an once off $3.0 million payment upon charter commencement, scheduled for end January to end May 2022, whilst till the end of January 2022 the vessel is earning a gross daily charter rate linked to the Baltic Exchange Capesize Index (“BCI'') times 119%. The charter agreement also grants the charterer an option to extend the period time charter for an additional year at a gross daily charter rate of $27,500. This new employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$27.5 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled 3-year period of the time charter.

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company commented: “While we remain a strong spot charter market player, we decided to lock this second 3-years period time charter that further enhances the visibility of our future cash flows and supports our long term earning capability."

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C”, and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, the Company’s growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for drybulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates, risks associated with operations outside the United States and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Company Contact:
Dr. Loukas Barmparis
President
Safe Bulkers, Inc.
Tel.: +30 2 111 888 400
Fax: +30 2 111 878 500
E-Mail: directors@safebulkers.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact:
Nicolas Bornozis, President
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536
New York, N.Y. 10169
Tel.: (212) 661-7566
Fax: (212) 661-7526
E-Mail: safebulkers@capitallink.com





