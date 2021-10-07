checkAd

Agile Therapeutics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All shares being offered are to be sold by Agile Therapeutics.   The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. 

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The shares of common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock described above are being offered by Agile Therapeutics pursuant to its shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed on October 2, 2020 and declared effective on October 14, 2020 by the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The offering is being made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from Oppenheimer & Co., Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad St., 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055 or by e-mail at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

Before investing in the offering, you should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and the other documents that Agile Therapeutics has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about Agile Therapeutics and the offering. 

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women.  Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method.  Our initial product, Twirla, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol), a transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

