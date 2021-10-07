NextCure Announces Publication of Preclinical Data for NC410

BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced the publication of preclinical data in the online journal Frontiers in Immunology, which indicate that collagen fragments produced in cancer can mediate T cell suppression through LAIR-1, an immunomodulatory receptor expressed on T cells and myeloid cells, including dendritic cells. This immune suppression could be reversed by LAIR-2, a natural decoy of LAIR-1, and NC410, a LAIR-2 fusion protein. NC410 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors and is a first-in-class immunomedicine designed to block LAIR-1-mediated immune suppression.



“Collagen fragments, present in the tumor microenvironment and in circulation of certain cancer patients, mediate immune inhibition by binding to LAIR-1. High expression of collagen fragments and LAIR-1 correlate with worse disease outcomes and resistance to current immunotherapies,” said Solomon Langermann, Ph.D., NextCure’s chief scientific officer. “NC410, a LAIR-2 fusion protein, is able to block LAIR-1-mediated immune suppression which supports its potential as a valuable therapeutic option for patients who are resistant to current immunotherapies. We look forward to continuing the evaluation of NC410 in its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, for which we will report initial clinical data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer conference in November.”

The publication, titled “Collagen fragments produced in cancer mediate T cell suppression through Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor 1,” details an analysis of historic datasets to evaluate the negative impact of collagen fragments and LAIR-1 expression in patients with cancer and new data demonstrating that collagen fragments can bind to and induce LAIR-1 immune suppression, which can be reversed by NC410.

The paper was published in collaboration with Linde Meyaard, principal investigator at the Center for Translational Immunology, University Medical Center Utrecht, and an Oncode investigator at Oncode Institute.

About NC410

NC410 is a first-in-class immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1, an immunomodulatory receptor expressed on T cells and myeloid cells, including dendritic cells, a type of antigen presenting cell. In preclinical research, it has been shown that LAIR-1 inhibits T cell function and myeloid activity. In preclinical studies, NC410 blocks the negative effects of LAIR-1 and promotes T cell function and myeloid cell activity. NextCure believes NC410 has the potential to treat multiple cancer types.