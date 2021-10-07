checkAd

Mersana Therapeutics Announces Target and Presents New Preclinical Data for XMT-2056, First Immunosynthen STING-Agonist ADC, at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

  • Preclinical data demonstrate that XMT-2056 activates the STING pathway in a target-dependent manner in both tumor cells and tumor-resident immune cells and is significantly more efficacious in head-to-head studies than trastuzumab-TLR7/8 agonist ADC and small-molecule systemically-administered STING agonist benchmarks
  • XMT-2056 targets a novel epitope of HER2 with differentiated binding from trastuzumab and pertuzumab, potentially allowing for broad combinability with approved and investigational HER2 therapies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that XMT-2056, its first Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADC candidate, targets a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) and presented new preclinical data during a plenary session at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (Triple Meeting).

“Previously, across multiple targets and models, we demonstrated that our Immunosynthen ADCs can stimulate the innate immune system in a targeted manner in both tumor cells and tumor-resident myeloid cells – a “one-two punch” resulting in robust efficacy. New head-to-head preclinical data comparing XMT-2056 to TLR7/8-agonist ADC and systemically-administered STING agonist benchmarks further supports the potential advantages of XMT-2056 to offer greater efficacy and a wider therapeutic index,” said Timothy B. Lowinger, PhD, Chief Science and Technology Officer of Mersana Therapeutics. “In addition, new data with XMT-2056 in combination with trastuzumab supports our rationale for selecting an antibody that recognizes a novel epitope of HER2, providing broad combination potential with approved and investigational HER2 therapies.”

“STING is a fundamental mechanism yet approaches to date have been unsuccessful at stimulating the innate immune system in a targeted manner. Our Immunosynthen platform not only has the potential to address this limitation but also is designed to allow us to extend our ADC development efforts beyond cytotoxic payloads, which we believe represents a significant advancement in the ADC field,” said Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mersana Therapeutics. “We are particularly excited about the potential of XMT-2056 to offer a novel approach to the treatment of HER2-expressing tumors both as a single agent and in combination.”   

