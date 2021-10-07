ProAssurance Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Results Release and Conference Call

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) will report results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the close of normal New York Stock Exchange trading on Monday, November 8, 2021.

ProAssurance will conduct a conference call at 10:00 am et on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 to discuss the results, and other items of interest to investors participating in the call. US-based investors are invited to participate by phone by dialing either (844) 200-6205 (toll free) or (646) 904-5544 (local), and international investors may dial +1 (929) 526-1599. The access code for all attendees is 249636. The conference call will also be webcast through the Investor Relations section of ProAssurance.com.