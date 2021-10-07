checkAd

McAfee Appoints Former Deloitte Partner Emily Rollins to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 22:10  |  12   |   |   

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), a global leader in online protection, today announced the addition of former Deloitte Partner Emily Rollins to its Board of Directors and the Audit Committee.

Over the course of a 30-year career, Rollins has served more than 50 Technology, Media and Telecommunications companies. Rollins has a great history in helping companies navigate complex and challenging corporate governance, audit, and reporting processes, particularly during periods of high growth.

“Emily has a long-standing reputation for expertly guiding companies during various stages of growth and transformation,” said Peter Leav, McAfee President and Chief Executive Officer. “Her domain expertise and technology industry knowledge make Emily an invaluable addition to the board and we are excited to welcome her.”

Rollins joins the McAfee board following her retirement at Deloitte where she held various positions, including leadership positions in Deloitte’s U.S. Technology, Media and Telecommunications practice, Audit Innovation and Transformation, and various diversity and inclusion initiatives during her tenure.

“McAfee is redefining online protection for consumers in a fast-moving, high-growth industry,” said Emily Rollins. “I’m looking forward to helping McAfee continue delivering innovative products and technologies that make a difference to the lives of millions, while doing so efficiently and with scalability front and center.”

In 2010, Rollins was appointed by Washington Governor Christine Gregoire to the Washington State Board of Accountancy, later serving as Chair. In addition to her industry expertise and leadership, Rollins has also served on multiple non-profit boards. She is the Treasurer and Board Member for Austin Healthcare Council and Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce as well as the Co-President and Founding Board Member of Ascend Austin.

Rollins is a current board member at Dolby Laboratories and Xometry.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is a global leader in online protection for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee consumer solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protect their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https://www.mcafee.com/consumer

McAfee Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McAfee Appoints Former Deloitte Partner Emily Rollins to its Board of Directors McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), a global leader in online protection, today announced the addition of former Deloitte Partner Emily Rollins to its Board of Directors and the Audit Committee. Over the course of a 30-year career, Rollins has served more …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21McAfee Announces Gagan Singh as Chief Product and Revenue Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21McAfee Redefines Security with First of Its Kind Consumer Protection Score and Launches Unified Experiences Across Platforms for Online Protection
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21McAfee Announces Appointment of Gunther Bright to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21McAfee Reports Quarterly Dividend for the Third Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21McAfee Corp. Launches Public Offering of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten