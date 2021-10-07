RBC Bearings Incorporated Completes Debt and Equity Offerings for Financing of Pending Dodge Acquisition

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and products for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced the closings of its previously announced offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock on September 24, 2021, and the closing of the offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior notes due 2029 by Roller Bearing Company of America, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of RBC Bearings, on October 7, 2021.

In its equity offerings, RBC Bearings issued 3,450,000 shares of common stock (including 450,000 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the option granted to the underwriters of the common stock offering to purchase additional shares) and 4,600,000 shares of 5.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (including 600,000 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the option granted to the underwriters of the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering to purchase additional shares solely to cover over-allotments). The common stock and the mandatory convertible preferred stock are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbols “ROLL” and “ROLLP,” respectively.

Net proceeds from the equity offerings and the senior notes offering were approximately $1.5 billion, after deducting underwriting and initial purchaser discounts and offering expenses.

The offerings were completed as part of a series of financing transactions being conducted by RBC Bearings to finance its previously announced pending acquisition of the Dodge Mechanical Power Transmission Business of ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd. RBC Bearings is also currently in active negotiations with certain lenders to enter into a new credit agreement providing for a term loan facility in an aggregate amount of $1.3 billion and a revolving facility in an aggregate amount of $500 million. The new term loan and revolving facility have been allocated and the new credit agreement, which is expected to close concurrently with the closing of the Dodge acquisition, is currently in its final stages of negotiations.