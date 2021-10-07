checkAd

RBC Bearings Incorporated Completes Debt and Equity Offerings for Financing of Pending Dodge Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 22:10  |  14   |   |   

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and products for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced the closings of its previously announced offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock on September 24, 2021, and the closing of the offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior notes due 2029 by Roller Bearing Company of America, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of RBC Bearings, on October 7, 2021.

In its equity offerings, RBC Bearings issued 3,450,000 shares of common stock (including 450,000 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the option granted to the underwriters of the common stock offering to purchase additional shares) and 4,600,000 shares of 5.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (including 600,000 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the option granted to the underwriters of the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering to purchase additional shares solely to cover over-allotments). The common stock and the mandatory convertible preferred stock are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbols “ROLL” and “ROLLP,” respectively.

Net proceeds from the equity offerings and the senior notes offering were approximately $1.5 billion, after deducting underwriting and initial purchaser discounts and offering expenses.

The offerings were completed as part of a series of financing transactions being conducted by RBC Bearings to finance its previously announced pending acquisition of the Dodge Mechanical Power Transmission Business of ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd. RBC Bearings is also currently in active negotiations with certain lenders to enter into a new credit agreement providing for a term loan facility in an aggregate amount of $1.3 billion and a revolving facility in an aggregate amount of $500 million. The new term loan and revolving facility have been allocated and the new credit agreement, which is expected to close concurrently with the closing of the Dodge acquisition, is currently in its final stages of negotiations.

Seite 1 von 3


RBC Bearings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RBC Bearings Incorporated Completes Debt and Equity Offerings for Financing of Pending Dodge Acquisition RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and products for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced the closings of its previously …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.09.21RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Pricing of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029 by Roller Bearing Company of America, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes by Roller Bearing Company of America, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Pricing of Common Stock and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Offerings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Proposed Offerings of Common Stock and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten