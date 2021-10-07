checkAd

KB Home Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 22:10  |  11   |   |   

The board of directors of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.15 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 11, 2021.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

KB Home Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KB Home Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend The board of directors of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.15 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 11, 2021. About KB Home KB Home is one of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creekstone, a New Community in Popular Southwest Las Vegas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Crimson Hills, a New-Home Community in Popular Lake Elsinore, California
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Townhomes at Lacy Crossing, a New Community in a Prime Orange County Location
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Southton Cove, a New-home Community in Elmendorf, Texas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Glendale Lakes, a New-Home Community in Rosharon, Texas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21KB Home Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Edgebrook, a New Gated Community in Popular Southwest Las Vegas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Clover, a New-home Community Situated in the Highly Desirable Valencia Master Plan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Persano at Shadow Mountain, a New-Home Community in Menifee, California
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21KB Home Sets Industry Record by Earning an Unprecedented 25 ENERGY STAR Market Leader Awards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten