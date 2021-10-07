checkAd

Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fiscal Third Quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 22:10  |  11   |   |   

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today preliminary results for the third quarter of 2021.

Quidel expects total revenues in the third quarter of 2021 to be in the range of $505 million to $510 million, an increase of between 6% and 7% from $476.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2021, Quidel shipped over 45 million SARS tests, an increase of 135% over the third quarter of 2020. COVID-19 revenues for the third quarter of 2021 are expected to be approximately $406 million, compared with $375.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.

“In the third quarter of 2021, we saw a significant uptick in demand across multiple markets for our SARS category products as COVID-19 infections continued to rise due to the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant. Thanks to the strategic investments we made to continue building out our professional and retail channels in the first half of the year, Quidel was able to meet much of this demand at multiple points of care, including to consumers in stores and online, driving better-than-expected product sales,” said Douglas Bryant, President and CEO of Quidel.

Mr. Bryant continued, “Along with the surge in professional and OTC demand, near the end of the quarter, we secured a 12-month contract worth an expected $284 million to supply up to 51.2 million QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to the federal government. Although the order quantities from the government have not yet been confirmed, we believe this award validates our long-held conviction that a decentralized rapid antigen testing regimen utilizing high-quality tests is a crucial tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our communities.”

Mr. Bryant concluded, “Throughout this pandemic, our operations teams have consistently overcome challenges to drive our business forward, and the third quarter was no exception. Due to the efforts of these teams, in the third quarter we manufactured and shipped the largest volume of tests ever produced and shipped in any quarter in Quidel’s history and are also on-track to reach our target run-rate capacity of approximately 70 million rapid antigen tests (50 million QuickVue and 20 million Sofia) per month by the end of the year. Even with this incredible performance in the third quarter, we must reiterate that the SARS testing environment remains highly fluid, and we’ve learned that demand can change very quickly. That said, regardless of these ebbs and flows, we believe that Quidel remains well-positioned to execute on our near-term and longer-term objectives across our broader portfolio of diagnostic assays and instruments. We look forward to discussing our business, including details around product mix and demand, in more detail on our third quarter earnings call.”

Seite 1 von 3
Quidel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today preliminary results for the third quarter of 2021. Quidel expects total …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...