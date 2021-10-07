Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fiscal Third Quarter 2021

Quidel expects total revenues in the third quarter of 2021 to be in the range of $505 million to $510 million, an increase of between 6% and 7% from $476.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2021, Quidel shipped over 45 million SARS tests, an increase of 135% over the third quarter of 2020. COVID-19 revenues for the third quarter of 2021 are expected to be approximately $406 million, compared with $375.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.

“In the third quarter of 2021, we saw a significant uptick in demand across multiple markets for our SARS category products as COVID-19 infections continued to rise due to the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant. Thanks to the strategic investments we made to continue building out our professional and retail channels in the first half of the year, Quidel was able to meet much of this demand at multiple points of care, including to consumers in stores and online, driving better-than-expected product sales,” said Douglas Bryant, President and CEO of Quidel.

Mr. Bryant continued, “Along with the surge in professional and OTC demand, near the end of the quarter, we secured a 12-month contract worth an expected $284 million to supply up to 51.2 million QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to the federal government. Although the order quantities from the government have not yet been confirmed, we believe this award validates our long-held conviction that a decentralized rapid antigen testing regimen utilizing high-quality tests is a crucial tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our communities.”

Mr. Bryant concluded, “Throughout this pandemic, our operations teams have consistently overcome challenges to drive our business forward, and the third quarter was no exception. Due to the efforts of these teams, in the third quarter we manufactured and shipped the largest volume of tests ever produced and shipped in any quarter in Quidel’s history and are also on-track to reach our target run-rate capacity of approximately 70 million rapid antigen tests (50 million QuickVue and 20 million Sofia) per month by the end of the year. Even with this incredible performance in the third quarter, we must reiterate that the SARS testing environment remains highly fluid, and we’ve learned that demand can change very quickly. That said, regardless of these ebbs and flows, we believe that Quidel remains well-positioned to execute on our near-term and longer-term objectives across our broader portfolio of diagnostic assays and instruments. We look forward to discussing our business, including details around product mix and demand, in more detail on our third quarter earnings call.”