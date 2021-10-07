checkAd

ICL’s Polysulphate Fertilizer Receives Additional Organic Certifications

07.10.2021   

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced the one-of-a-kind polyhalite multi-nutrient fertilizer produced at its Boulby mine in East Cleveland, United Kingdom, has been approved for use in organic farming. ICL markets this unique mineral under the brand name Polysulphate, and the Control Union Certifications organization, which is accredited by both the EU and USDA, now recognizes both standard and granular grades of Polysulphate as organic fertilizers.

Polysulphate is available in its natural state and is mined, crushed, screened and bagged, with no additional chemical separation or other industrial processes – unlike blended or compound fertilizers – and has the lowest carbon footprint available globally. Polysulphate is a cost-effective answer to crop nutrition, as it contains four key plant nutrients: sulfur, potassium, magnesium and calcium, which are steadily available to plants along the crop cycle.

“The certification from the Control Union, an internationally recognized organization, is another major step forward for Polysulphate and adds value for our customers around the globe, as the EU and USDA standard are also accepted in other regions,” said Eli Amon, chief commercial officer of ICL. “While organic agriculture is still a niche market, it is quickly growing, as consumers demand that farmers, grocers and others involved in the food chain address the sustainability challenges of the global food supply. Through the production of Polysulphate, ICL Boulby is serving in an increasingly important role in meeting the world’s changing food needs.”

As a natural and dependable organic fertilizer, Polysulphate is the premier choice for organic growers, as it is an ideal source of nutrients for all crops across a wide range of growth conditions. Polysulphate application improves nutrient use efficiency and results in strong and healthy crops. A complete list of organic certifications, as well as more details on Polysulphate, can be found at https://polysulphate.com/.

About ICL
 ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which also benefits from commodity upside. The company creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2020 revenues totaled approximately $5.0 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at www.icl-group.com.
To access ICL's interactive Corporate Social Responsibility report, please click here.
You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

