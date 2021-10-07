Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Closing of $36 Million Public Offering of Convertible Preferred Shares & Warrants 

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. received gross proceeds of approximately $36.0 million from the Offering, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for land acquisition, construction, and development, and working capital.

Gig Harbor, Washington,, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,400,000 shares of 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) and 13,800,000 warrants to each purchase one share of common stock, including 1,800,000 warrants as a result of a partial exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriter (“Warrants”).

The Warrants began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on October 5, 2021 under the symbol “HCDIZ.”

ThinkEquity acted as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-259465) relating to the offer and sale of the securities referred to herein was filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “Securities Act”), and was declared effective by the SEC on October 4, 2021 and a related registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-260040) was filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) of the Securities Act to increase the size of the Offering set forth in the earlier effective registration statement on Form S-1. A final prospectus related to the offering was filed and made available on the SEC’s website. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, by email at prospectus@think-equity.com.

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.