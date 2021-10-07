checkAd

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Closing of $36 Million Public Offering of Convertible Preferred Shares & Warrants 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 22:10  |  24   |   |   

Gig Harbor, Washington,, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,400,000 shares of 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) and 13,800,000 warrants to each purchase one share of common stock, including 1,800,000 warrants as a result of a partial exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriter (“Warrants”).

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. received gross proceeds of approximately $36.0 million from the Offering, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for land acquisition, construction, and development, and working capital.

The Warrants began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on October 5, 2021 under the symbol “HCDIZ.”

ThinkEquity acted as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-259465) relating to the offer and sale of the securities referred to herein was filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “Securities Act”), and was declared effective by the SEC on October 4, 2021 and a related registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-260040) was filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) of the Securities Act to increase the size of the Offering set forth in the earlier effective registration statement on Form S-1. A final prospectus related to the offering was filed and made available on the SEC’s website. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, by email at prospectus@think-equity.com.

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Closing of $36 Million Public Offering of Convertible Preferred Shares & Warrants  Gig Harbor, Washington,, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
LMP Announces Closing of White Plains Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...