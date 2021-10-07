Drive Shack Inc. Announces it is Hosting an Investor Meeting Today at its New Puttery Venue; Reports Preliminary Revenue Results of $75 Million for Third Quarter 2021

Hana Khouri, President and CEO, and other leadership executives will be in attendance to share the Puttery experience first-hand with current and prospective investors and analysts. In advance of the meeting, the Company has posted a presentation to its investor relations website at https://ir.driveshack.com .

Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, announced it is hosting an invitation-only investor meeting after-market close today at its debut Puttery venue located in The Colony, Texas. The Company opened its first Puttery venue – a new, competitive and social immersive entertainment experience – on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

The Company also announced today preliminary revenue results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021 of approximately $75 million1, which includes approximately $0.8 million in revenue from Puttery for the month of Sept. 2021.

“We are beyond excited with the debut of our first Puttery located in The Colony, Texas just outside of Dallas,” said Drive Shack Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer Hana Khouri. “The guest response has been overwhelmingly positive since it opened early last month, and its performance to-date is on pace with our expectations. Charlotte remains on track to open during the fourth quarter 2021 and we look forward to continue expanding the Puttery experience across the country in 2022 and beyond.”

Additional Puttery venues are under development in Charlotte, N.C., Washington, D.C., Miami, FL., and Houston, TX.

The Company expects to report its full third quarter 2021 financial results in early November 2021.

1 Estimated revenue results, including management fee and reimbursable expense revenue for American Golf Corporation, are preliminary and are thus subject to change as we complete our customary quarterly close and review procedures as of and for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, and there can be no assurance that our final results for this period will not differ from these estimates.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the investor presentation posted earlier today on the Company’s investor relations website, https://ir.driveshack.com. For consolidated information, please refer to the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available on the Company’s investor relations website, https://ir.driveshack.com.