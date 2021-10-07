checkAd

Drive Shack Inc. Announces it is Hosting an Investor Meeting Today at its New Puttery Venue; Reports Preliminary Revenue Results of $75 Million for Third Quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 22:15  |  17   |   |   

Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, announced it is hosting an invitation-only investor meeting after-market close today at its debut Puttery venue located in The Colony, Texas. The Company opened its first Puttery venue – a new, competitive and social immersive entertainment experience – on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Hana Khouri, President and CEO, and other leadership executives will be in attendance to share the Puttery experience first-hand with current and prospective investors and analysts. In advance of the meeting, the Company has posted a presentation to its investor relations website at https://ir.driveshack.com.

The Company also announced today preliminary revenue results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021 of approximately $75 million1, which includes approximately $0.8 million in revenue from Puttery for the month of Sept. 2021.

“We are beyond excited with the debut of our first Puttery located in The Colony, Texas just outside of Dallas,” said Drive Shack Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer Hana Khouri. “The guest response has been overwhelmingly positive since it opened early last month, and its performance to-date is on pace with our expectations. Charlotte remains on track to open during the fourth quarter 2021 and we look forward to continue expanding the Puttery experience across the country in 2022 and beyond.”

Additional Puttery venues are under development in Charlotte, N.C., Washington, D.C., Miami, FL., and Houston, TX.

The Company expects to report its full third quarter 2021 financial results in early November 2021.

1 Estimated revenue results, including management fee and reimbursable expense revenue for American Golf Corporation, are preliminary and are thus subject to change as we complete our customary quarterly close and review procedures as of and for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, and there can be no assurance that our final results for this period will not differ from these estimates.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the investor presentation posted earlier today on the Company’s investor relations website, https://ir.driveshack.com. For consolidated information, please refer to the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available on the Company’s investor relations website, https://ir.driveshack.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Drive Shack Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Drive Shack Inc. Announces it is Hosting an Investor Meeting Today at its New Puttery Venue; Reports Preliminary Revenue Results of $75 Million for Third Quarter 2021 Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, announced it is hosting an invitation-only investor meeting after-market close today at its debut Puttery venue located …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...