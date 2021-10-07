checkAd

Glaukos Technologies Featured in Numerous Scientific Abstracts at the 2021 European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons Annual Meeting

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, announced today that its technologies will be featured in various scientific programming at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) Annual Meeting, being held October 8-11, 2021, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Key Glaucoma Presentations:

Papers

  • Fadi Haddad, MD – The Effect of Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent Implantation Combined with Cataract Surgery Using Hydrophilic versus Hydrophobic Intra-Ocular Lenses on Intra-Ocular Pressure in Patients with Glaucoma: Real-Life One-Year Follow-Up
  • Fritz H. Hengerer, MD – Five-Year Outcomes of Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stents (iStent inject) Implanted with or without Cataract Surgery
  • Lotte Scheres, MD – Minimally-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery with Three Generations of Trabecular Micro-Bypass Implants in Combination with Cataract Surgery for Glaucoma: One-Year Results

Posters

  • Ahmed Alhabash, MD – Longitudinal Outcomes of Second-Generation Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent Implantation (iStent inject) with Cataract Surgery in a Saudi Glaucoma Population
  • Alfredo Borgia, MD – Surgical Outcomes of Combined Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent (iStent) Implantation with Cataract Surgery
  • Bárbara González-Ferrer, MD – Treatment Optimization with iStent inject in the Setting of Cataract Surgery in Patients with Mild to Severe Glaucoma and Cataract
  • Karsten Klabe, MD – Minimally-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery: Five-Year Results with iStent inject in Combination with Cataract Surgery
  • Lin Lu, MD – Real-World NHS Experience with Second-Generation Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stents (iStent inject)
  • Florian Rufer, MD – IOP Reduction After Repeated iStent inject W Implantation Following Previously Successful iStent inject Implantation: Six-Month Follow-Up

Key Corneal Health Presentations:

Papers

  • Anders Behndig, MD – Individualized Topography-Guided Cross-Linking for Keratoconus – Comparison of Epi-on in High Oxygen to Epi-off in Room Air Protocols
  • Joao Chaves, MD – Customized Corneal Cross-Linking for Keratoconus – Clinical and Morphological Results
  • Li Lim, MD – Corneal Stromal Demarcation Line and Safety of Transepithelial Corneal Cross-Linking with Supplemental Oxygen in Keratoconus
  • Samuel Arba Mosquera, PhD – Reduction of Corneal Epithelial Hyperplasia after Customized Corneal Wavefront-Guided LASIK Combined with Accelerated Cross-Linking (LASIK Xtra) for Low, Moderate and High Myopic Corrections
  • Emmanuel Neves, MD – The Effect of Topography-Guided Corneal Cross-Linking on the Curvature of the Posterior Corneal Surface
  • Achilleas Rasoglou, MD – Comparison of Tomographic Outcomes After Topography-Guided Photorefractive Keratectomy with Accelerated Cross-Linking versus Accelerated Cross-Linking Alone in Patients with Keratoconus
  • Miguel Rechichi, MD – Eight-Year Results of Accelerated Epi-off Corneal Cross-Linking in Patients with Progressive Keratoconus

Posters

