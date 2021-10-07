checkAd

Leafly Welcomes New General Counsel Kimberly Boler

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly”), one of the world’s leading cannabis discovery marketplaces, today announced that Kimberly Boler will join Leafly as its new General Counsel, leading the company’s regulatory, legal and compliance function, as well as heading up policy and government relations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005934/en/

Leafly welcomes new General Counsel Kimberly Boler. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kimberly brings more than 20 years of experience advising public and private consumer-facing companies in highly regulated industries, including American International Group, Inc. (AIG) and Aria Energy. She joins Leafly following the announcement that the company will go public through a business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ: MCMJ) ("Merida").

As General Counsel of Leafly, Kimberly will be leading regulatory, legal and advocacy efforts to support Leafly's market expansion.

“Leafly is a trusted brand in cannabis because of the value it has placed on supporting the legal market and championing compliance within the rapidly-changing cannabis industry. As Leafly enters the next era of growth, I am thrilled to bring my experience to the table as General Counsel so that we can navigate a challenging regulatory environment to create opportunity for ourselves and the cannabis businesses that use Leafly every day,” Kimberly said.

“As the former Leafly General Counsel, I know firsthand that the cannabis industry requires a sharp eye for strategy and a deep understanding of how to translate a complex, ever-changing policy environment into opportunity. The depth and breadth of Kimberly’s legal experience working with consumer-facing businesses in highly regulated industries is the leadership needed to help us expand Leafly’s reputation as the most trusted marketplace in cannabis,” said Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita.

Kimberly’s highly regulated industry experience includes Assistant General Counsel and V.P. of Investment Governance of American International Group, Inc. (AIG) and General Counsel of Aria Energy. She also has served most recently as V.P. Corporate Law at Patriarch Partners, LLC. Her private practice experience includes Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Duane Morris LLP. Kimberly received her J.D., with honors, from Columbia University School of Law and a B.A. in Psychology from Harvard College.

