Impinj to Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that it will release financial results for its third-quarter ended September 30, 2021 after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Impinj will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its third-quarter 2021 results and fourth-quarter 2021 outlook at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. The call will be open to the public. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing +1-412-317-5196 or accessing the webcast from the company’s website at investor.impinj.com.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days. It can be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 10160731. An archived version of the webcast will be available for one year on the company’s website at investor.impinj.com.

Management’s prepared written remarks, along with quarterly financial data for the last eight quarters, will be made available on our website at investor.impinj.com along with the October 27, 2021 financial-results release.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

Impinj Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Impinj investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including our website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Impinj website, the Impinj Facebook page, the Impinj LinkedIn page, the Impinj blog, and the @Impinj Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels and our website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

