Mastercard to Webcast 2021 Investment Community Meeting
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will webcast its virtual Investment Community Meeting on November 10, 2021. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately three hours. Members of the senior management team will provide updates on the company’s strategy, products and business initiatives at that time.
To register for the event and access a live webcast of the meeting, please visit investor.mastercard.com. A replay will be available for 30 days following the event, and the presentation slides will be posted on the company’s website after the meeting.
About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com
Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005997/en/
