Mastercard to Webcast 2021 Investment Community Meeting

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will webcast its virtual Investment Community Meeting on November 10, 2021. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately three hours. Members of the senior management team will provide updates on the company’s strategy, products and business initiatives at that time.

To register for the event and access a live webcast of the meeting, please visit investor.mastercard.com. A replay will be available for 30 days following the event, and the presentation slides will be posted on the company’s website after the meeting.