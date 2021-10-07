Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Third Quarter Earnings Call to be Held on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels and owns 41 hotels, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, before the opening of the market. That same day at 10:00 a.m. ET, Jeffrey H. Fisher, Chatham’s chief executive officer, Dennis M. Craven, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Jeremy Wegner, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to review third quarter 2021 financial results.

Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call on the Internet by logging onto Chatham’s Web site, http://chathamlodgingtrust.com/, or www.streetevents.com, or may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0789 and referencing Chatham Lodging Trust. A recording of the call will be available by telephone until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 11, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921, reference number 13724075. A replay of the conference call will be posted on Chatham’s website.