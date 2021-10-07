Avis Budget Group to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 1st

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for November 2nd, 2021

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2021 results after the market close on Monday, November 1st, 2021, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.



Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (877)-407-2991. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 2nd, 2021 until 10:00 p.m. on November 16th, 2021 at (877)-660-6853 using conference code 13723926.