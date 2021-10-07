checkAd

Avis Budget Group to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 1st

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 22:15  |   |   |   

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for November 2nd, 2021

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2021 results after the market close on Monday, November 1st, 2021, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (877)-407-2991. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 2nd, 2021 until 10:00 p.m. on November 16th, 2021 at (877)-660-6853 using conference code 13723926.

About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 10,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

Contact:
David Calabria
IR@avisbudget.com





Disclaimer

