Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor and Analyst Call and Webcast on Cystic Fibrosis Programs

Globally renowned CF Expert, Dr. Eitan Kerem will provide key insights

Data from ongoing Phase 2 trials in CF expected in 4Q 2021

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELOX), today announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst call and webcast on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The event will include an update on the company’s cystic fibrosis programs and will feature Dr. Eitan Kerem, a globally renowned CF expert. The event is intended to provide insight into Eloxx’ CF programs, as data from the ongoing Phase 2 trials in CF are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Domestic Dial-in Number: (866) 913-8546
International Dial-in Number: (210) 874-7715
Conference ID: 8378144
Live Webcast and Presentation Materials: accessible from the Company's website at www.eloxxpharma.com under Events and Presentations.

A replay of the webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website at www.eloxxpharma.com under Events and Presentations for at least 30 days.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the science of ribosome modulation, leveraging both its innovative TURBO-ZM chemistry technology platform in an effort to develop novel Ribosome Modulating Agents (RMAs) and its library of Eukaryotic Ribosome Selective Glycosides (ERSGs). Eloxx’s lead investigational product candidate, ELX-02, is a small molecule drug candidate designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. ELX-02 is in clinical development focusing on cystic fibrosis. ELX-02 is an investigational drug that has not been approved by any global regulatory body. Eloxx also has preclinical programs focused on select rare diseases including inherited diseases, cancer caused by nonsense mutations, kidney diseases, including autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, as well as rare ocular genetic disorders.

For more information, please visit www.eloxxpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of present and historical facts contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements regarding the potential of our product candidate to treat nonsense mutations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “aim,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seeks,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

