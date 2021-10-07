K92 Mining Announces Stage 2A Expansion to Increase Throughput +25% to 500,000 Tonnes Per Annum at Kainantu Gold Mine

Stage 2A expansion underway to increase annual throughput by +25% to 500,000 tonnes per annum (“tpa”) or 1,370 tonnes per day (“tpd”) from 400,000 tpa or 1,100 tpd.





Performance of existing process plant has already shown the ball mill is capable of well above 400,000 tpa (1,100 tpd). Since Stage 2 Plant commissioning in 3Q 2020, the mill has consistently demonstrated an ability to deliver a notably finer than required product size, while also achieving up to 28% higher throughput with a single day record of 1,408 tonnes processed on September 22, 2021.





Plant expansion involves low capital cost upgrades with an estimated capital cost of US$2.5 million and full commissioning to commence in 3Q 2022. Several expansion items have already arrived on site, and the expansion involves the following:

Additional filter press on site and being commissioned. Additional T-1000 crusher expected to be installed in 4Q 2021. Additional flotation cells, pipes and pumps expected to be installed in 2Q 2022. Underground mobile equipment and development capital expenditures to be accelerated from Stage 3 Expansion capital and expected to arrive during 1H 2022.





Stage 2A Expansion decision was also supported by strong exploration and development results along the Judd Vein System. Judd represents a new mining front, proximal to existing infrastructure at Kora, and is expected to provide a notable boost to operational flexibility and mining efficiencies.





The expansion is expected to further drive economies of scale, increase potential production, and strengthen K92’s ability to self-fund the Stage 3 Expansion. The Stage 3 Expansion Definitive Feasibility Study is well underway.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the Stage 2A Expansion, expanding the annual processing throughput to 500,000 tonnes per annum at its Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea. This represents a +25% increase from the Stage 2 processing capacity of 400,000 tonnes per annum. Full commissioning of the Stage 2A Expansion is expected to commence in 3Q 2022.