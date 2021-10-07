checkAd

AnalytixInsight to Present at the LD Micro Investor Conference

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), announces that it will be presenting at the 2021 LD Micro Main Event MicroCap Investor Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 1:30PM PT (4:30PM ET), and will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors during the conference.

During the presentation, the Company will discuss InvestoPro, its AI-assisted online trading platform that has been jointly introduced as the trading platform of one of the top banking groups in Europe.

Conference registration for both in-person and virtual attendees is available here. The Company’s investor presentation is available here.

LD Micro is the host of one of the most influential conferences in the small and microcap world. The LD Micro events have been presented virtually since the start of the pandemic, and this event marks the first in-person conference for LD Micro in almost two years. www.LDMicro.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Scott Urquhart
VP Corporate Development
Scott.Urquhart@AnalytixInsight.com
Tel: (416) 522-3975

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. For more information, visit AnalytixInsight.com.

Regulatory Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the LD Micro conference, including the content of its presentation, and the Company’s expectation that Intesa Sanpaolo will introduce its customers to InvestoPro. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of AnalytixInsight, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the Company’s technology and revenue generation; risks associated with operation in the technology sector; ability to successfully integrate new technologies and employees; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the technology industry. Although AnalytixInsight has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. AnalytixInsight does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.





