AnalytixInsight to Present at the LD Micro Investor Conference

During the presentation, the Company will discuss InvestoPro, its AI-assisted online trading platform that has been jointly introduced as the trading platform of one of the top banking groups in Europe.

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF ), announces that it will be presenting at the 2021 LD Micro Main Event MicroCap Investor Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 1:30PM PT (4:30PM ET), and will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors during the conference.

Conference registration for both in-person and virtual attendees is available here. The Company’s investor presentation is available here.

LD Micro is the host of one of the most influential conferences in the small and microcap world. The LD Micro events have been presented virtually since the start of the pandemic, and this event marks the first in-person conference for LD Micro in almost two years. www.LDMicro.com

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. For more information, visit AnalytixInsight.com.

