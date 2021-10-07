checkAd

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces September 30, 2021 Assets Under Management and Flows for the Third Quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 22:20  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) today reported its preliminary assets under management as of September 30, 2021 and preliminary flows for the third quarter of 2021.

AUM for month-end September 2021, month-end August 2021, and month-end September 2020 are listed below:

Pzena Investment Management, Inc.
Assets Under Management1
($ billions)

  As of   As of   As of
  September 30, 2021   August 31, 2021   September 30, 2020
Account Type          
Separately Managed Accounts $ 18.8   $ 19.6   $ 13.3
Sub-Advised Accounts   29.3     30.7     18.0
Pzena Funds   2.7     2.8     2.0
Total $ 50.8   $ 53.1   $ 33.3
Investment Strategy          
U.S. Value Strategies          
Large Cap Value $ 11.2   $ 11.6   $ 7.2
Mid Cap Value   2.9     3.0     2.3
Small Cap Value   2.5     2.5     1.4
Value   0.7     0.8     0.4
Other U.S. Strategies   0.2     0.2     0.2
Total U.S. Value Strategies   17.5     18.1     11.5
Global & Non-U.S. Value Strategies          
Global Value   14.8     15.1     8.4
International Value   7.8     8.9     5.9
Emerging Markets Value   7.2     7.4     5.1
European Value   3.0     3.1     2.1
Other Global & Non-U.S. Value Strategies   0.5     0.5     0.3
Total Global & Non-U.S. Value Strategies   33.3     35.0     21.8
Total $ 50.8   $ 53.1   $ 33.3
Account Domicile          
U.S. $ 31.2   $ 32.3   $ 21.1
Non-U.S.   19.6     20.8     12.2
Total $ 50.8   $ 53.1   $ 33.3

1 Numbers may be subject to rounding.


Flows and investment performance for the third quarter of 2021 are listed below1:

  As of             Market     As of
  June 30,             Appreciation     September 30,
   2021   Inflows   (Outflows)     (Depreciation)      2021
Account Type                      
Separately Managed Accounts $ 20.0   $ 0.2   $ (1.1 )   $ (0.3 )   $ 18.8
Sub-Advised Accounts   30.2     1.3     (1.7 )     (0.5 )     29.3
Pzena Funds   2.9     0.1     (0.2 )     (0.1 )     2.7
Total $ 53.1   $ 1.6   $ (3.0 )   $ (0.9 )   $ 50.8

1 Numbers may be subject to rounding.

About Pzena
Pzena Investment Management, LLC, the firm's operating company, is a value-oriented investment management firm.  Founded in 1995, Pzena Investment Management has built a diverse, global client base.  More firm and stock information is posted at www.pzena.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current views, expectations, or forecasts of future events and performance, and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by a forward-looking statement are those described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on March 10, 2021 and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.  In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and factors, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this release.

The Company is not under any obligation and does not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.

Contact: Jessica Doran, 212-355-1600 or doran@pzena.com.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b10b475e-84af-4e91-b9f7- ...  





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces September 30, 2021 Assets Under Management and Flows for the Third Quarter of 2021 NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) today reported its preliminary assets under management as of September 30, 2021 and preliminary flows for the third quarter of 2021. AUM for month-end …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
LMP Announces Closing of White Plains Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...