AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) of American International Group, Inc. (AIG) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: AIG]. AM Best also has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of AIG’s property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively referred to as AIG PC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) for the members of the AIG Life & Retirement Group (AIG L&R). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (Please see below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

AIG’s consolidated risk-adjusted capital level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), has been maintained at the strongest level. AIG’s historical consolidated performance has been marginal when compared with composite peers due to poor underwriting results from its P/C segment, albeit showing significant underlying improvement in recent years. Full-year 2020 consolidated operating results were negatively impacted by significant catastrophe losses, including the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, with net income unfavorably impacted by the Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. (Fortitude Re) separation. However, underwriting results in the first half of 2021 have shown improvement and are more consistent with the risk selection and reinsurance risk mitigation strategies implemented by AIG in recent years.

AM Best does not expect AIG’s planned separation of its life and retirement business to have a near-term impact on its rating. This is because the loss of life and retirement segment’s profitability and diversification is offset by an anticipated increase in available capital and liquidity with a more focused business profile, and improving operating performance from its core P/C operations in a hardening market.

The ratings of AIG PC reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

AIG PC’s risk-adjusted capital position remains at the strongest level, as measured by BCAR, benefiting from a reduction in net premiums written and net loss reserves, which declined at a larger rate than surplus, while also benefiting from strong reinsurance support from highly rated reinsurers.