checkAd

Nexus REIT Announces Board of Trustee Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 22:24  |  16   |   |   

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NXR.UN) (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) announced today that Nick Lagopoulos has resigned from the REIT’s Board of Trustees, and that Justine Delisle and Louie DiNunzio have been appointed to the Board of Trustees.

“We would like to thank Mr. Lagopoulos for his efforts and contributions to the REIT’s success” commented Kelly Hanczyk, the REIT’s Chief Executive Officer. “Mr. Lagopoulos was one of two board members representing RFA Capital, which holds a significant investment in the REIT. Ben Rodney continues to represent RFA Capital as the chair of our Board, and Mr. Lagopoulos has stepped down to allow for a rebalancing of Board representation. In conjunction with this I am pleased to announce that Justine Delisle and Louie DiNunzio have joined the board of Nexus REIT, each bringing an impressive resume of knowledge and skills to the table. These changes will contribute to the diversity of our Board, will increase the number of independent trustees on the Board from four to five and be integral in helping guide us through our next phase of growth.”

Ms. Delisle serves as a Partner with Richter, one of the largest independent advisory firms in Canada. She has been with Richter since 2010, where she began her career in the Assurance department specializing in real estate, non-profit organizations, and philanthropy. In 2016, she developed Richter’s Family Account Management division, overseeing its conception, design, and implementation. As a Partner, Ms. Delisle now leads a fast-growing team of dedicated specialists, assisting established enterprise families and high net worth individuals in their financial matters acting as their personal Chief Financial Officers, covering everything from tax, accounting and wealth management to financial management and strategy, estate and next generation planning, philanthropy and governance. Ms. Delisle is a Chartered Professional Accountant, and Financial Planning designation holder. Ms. Delisle earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from HEC Montreal.

Mr. DiNunzio serves as the Senior Vice President, Investments at Cadillac Fairview, and is a trustee of WPT REIT. Mr. DiNunzio has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate sector in North America and Europe. In his current role, he is responsible for investments and divestments with a focus on the Canadian, US and European markets. Earlier in his tenure at Cadillac Fairview, he was responsible for building and leading the organization’s Strategic Insight group. Prior to joining Cadillac Fairview, he held progressively senior positions within the investment banking industry at both BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Merrill Lynch Canada. Mr. DiNunzio is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Masters in Business Administration from The Schulich School of Business at York University and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto. He has also completed the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program.

About Nexus REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and potentially including the United States, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 93 properties comprising approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 43,835,000 Units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 16,360,000 Units.

For further information please contact:

Kelly Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or
Rob Chiasson, CFO at (416) 613-1262.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nexus REIT Announces Board of Trustee Changes TORONTO and MONTREAL, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NXR.UN) (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) announced today that Nick Lagopoulos has resigned from the REIT’s Board of Trustees, and that Justine Delisle and Louie …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
LMP Announces Closing of White Plains Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...