Stabilis Solutions Adds Fifth Gulf Coast LNG Marine Bunkering Location by Partnering with Port of Port Arthur, Texas

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, and the Port Of Port Arthur ("POPA" or the "Port") in Texas have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to facilitate the use of LNG as a marine fuel at the Port. This will be the fifth LNG marine bunkering location that Stabilis supports on the Gulf Coast. Under the terms of the MOU, Stabilis and POPA will work together to provide turnkey LNG fueling solutions to marine vessels calling on the Port, including identifying suitable dock space for shore-to-ship fueling operations, obtaining the necessary permits and approvals, identifying, and educating potential customers, and executing LNG fueling events. Stabilis will deploy its existing fleet of mobile cryogenic assets, including LNG transportation and distribution equipment, and provide LNG from its George West liquefaction facility to support LNG fueling operations. LNG bunkering services are expected to be available at the Port in early 2022.