Stabilis Solutions Adds Fifth Gulf Coast LNG Marine Bunkering Location by Partnering with Port of Port Arthur, Texas
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, and the Port Of Port Arthur …
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, and the Port Of Port Arthur …
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, and the Port Of Port Arthur ("POPA" or the "Port") in Texas have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to facilitate the use of LNG as a marine fuel at the Port. This will be the fifth LNG marine bunkering location that Stabilis supports on the Gulf Coast.
Under the terms of the MOU, Stabilis and POPA will work together to provide turnkey LNG fueling solutions to marine vessels calling on the Port, including identifying suitable dock space for shore-to-ship fueling operations, obtaining the necessary permits and approvals, identifying, and educating potential customers, and executing LNG fueling events. Stabilis will deploy its existing fleet of mobile cryogenic assets, including LNG transportation and distribution equipment, and provide LNG from its George West liquefaction facility to support LNG fueling operations. LNG bunkering services are expected to be available at the Port in early 2022.
"The Port of Port Arthur is a world class port serving the global shipping industry and we are excited about our partnership." said Westy Ballard, President and CEO of Stabilis. "We see the ship-to-shore LNG fueling model as a key first step to attracting LNG powered vessel traffic to the Gulf Coast and is an exciting opportunity for Stabilis."
"POPA looks forward to working with Stabilis on this important development" added Larry Kelley, Port Director and CEO of POPA. "The partnership with Stabilis will provide added sustainable options for fueling vessels on the Sabine Neches Waterway and another example of our commitment to our community. With significant daily vessel activity for the movement of energy and the products that support the global economy, it makes great sense to consider Port Arthur as a location for this initiative."
About Port of Port Arthur
Port of Port Arthur is located on the Sabine Neches Waterway and the Gulf Intercoastal Waterway. Port Arthur is a modern port facility with significant growth capability. Served by professional staff and led by 5 person elected board of commissioners, the Port of Port Arthur leads the way in our community for local jobs and economic development. Visit www.portpa.com. Opportunity Docks Here!
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare