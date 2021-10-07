checkAd

Charah Solutions Receives AGC/Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Award For Fourth Straight Year

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 22:30  |  34   |   |   

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, was selected as the 2021 Second …

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, was selected as the 2021 Second Place Construction Safety Excellence Award winner for exceptional leadership in safety as part of the Annual Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Construction Safety Excellence Awards. Charah Solutions competed in the Specialty Division's 500,000 to 1.5 Million Work Hour category. This marks the fourth straight year in which Charah Solutions has received the AGC Construction Safety Excellence Award and the Company's fifth time overall. The award winners were announced during the AGC National Convention in Orlando, Florida at the Construction Safety Excellent Awards Breakfast on September 23, 2021.

The purpose of the AGC Construction Safety Excellent Awards (CSEA) is to recognize those construction companies who excel at safety performance. The CSEA closely examines each candidate's commitment to safety and occupational health management and risk control. Unlike other safety award programs that limit the criteria to frequency rates, the CSEA selection process is considerably more comprehensive. Each application is reviewed for evidence of company management commitment, active employee participation, safety training, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation.

As part of this strenuous selection process, applications are first reviewed by members of the national AGC Safety & Health Committee during the Construction Safety & Health Conference, held in January each year. Finalists in each divisional category then compete at the AGC National Convention where they must give an oral presentation in front of a panel of five judges.

Charah Solutions is an industry-leader in safety excellence with a 2020 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.36 with no lost time or restricted time injuries and an impressive three-year average Experience Modification Rate (EMR) of less than 0.7.

"At Charah Solutions, Safety is a core value and integral to our culture," said Scott Sewell, President and CEO of Charah Solutions. "We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the AGC in recognition of our team's uncompromising commitment every single day to keep our workplaces and employees safe."

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects to sustainably manage and recycle ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit https://charah.com/ or download our 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report at www.charah.com/sustainability.

Seite 1 von 2
Charah Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charah Solutions Receives AGC/Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Award For Fourth Straight Year LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, was selected as the 2021 Second …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
CORRECTION: Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Comments on Trading Activity
Cannabis Sativa Brand Ambassador Randy Lanier Featured in Netflix Bad Sport Docuseries
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces September Operational Update
ReelTime Revenues Increase From Technology License with Rapidly Expanding Virtual Restaurant ...
Happy Supplements Appoints Kia Taeb, Vancouver Kinesiologist, as an Advisor to the Board
Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth Deposit: Successful Hydrometallurgical Test Work Results in Highly ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21Charah Solutions Receives Seven Employee Safety Awards from North Carolina Department of Labor
Accesswire | Analysen
09.09.21Charah Solutions Awarded 5-Year Fly Ash Sales and Marketing Contract for Beneficial Use of Production Fly Ash at Gavin Power Plant in Ohio
Accesswire | Analysen