Charah Solutions Receives AGC/Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Award For Fourth Straight Year

The purpose of the AGC Construction Safety Excellent Awards (CSEA) is to recognize those construction companies who excel at safety performance. The CSEA closely examines each candidate's commitment to safety and occupational health management and risk control. Unlike other safety award programs that limit the criteria to frequency rates, the CSEA selection process is considerably more comprehensive. Each application is reviewed for evidence of company management commitment, active employee participation, safety training, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation.

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Charah ® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, was selected as the 2021 Second Place Construction Safety Excellence Award winner for exceptional leadership in safety as part of the Annual Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Construction Safety Excellence Awards. Charah Solutions competed in the Specialty Division's 500,000 to 1.5 Million Work Hour category. This marks the fourth straight year in which Charah Solutions has received the AGC Construction Safety Excellence Award and the Company's fifth time overall. The award winners were announced during the AGC National Convention in Orlando, Florida at the Construction Safety Excellent Awards Breakfast on September 23, 2021.

As part of this strenuous selection process, applications are first reviewed by members of the national AGC Safety & Health Committee during the Construction Safety & Health Conference, held in January each year. Finalists in each divisional category then compete at the AGC National Convention where they must give an oral presentation in front of a panel of five judges.

Charah Solutions is an industry-leader in safety excellence with a 2020 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.36 with no lost time or restricted time injuries and an impressive three-year average Experience Modification Rate (EMR) of less than 0.7.

"At Charah Solutions, Safety is a core value and integral to our culture," said Scott Sewell, President and CEO of Charah Solutions. "We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the AGC in recognition of our team's uncompromising commitment every single day to keep our workplaces and employees safe."

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects to sustainably manage and recycle ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit https://charah.com/ or download our 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report at www.charah.com/sustainability.