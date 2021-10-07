Algorand Foundation launches Algorand Centres of Excellence Programme (ACE)

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACE programme is being launched as a university engagement initiative that strives to make a long-lasting, positive impact in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. As a commitment to Algorand Foundation's mission, the ACE programme is being launched with a budget of 100 million ALGO token for the next ten years. Universities and non-profit research organisations can apply for funding to cover the cost of the set-up and operations of a centre for three to five years. Selected centres may differ by scope, duration, performers and number of institutions involved.

The programme has the following key objectives: