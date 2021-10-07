checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.10.2021 / 22:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.898 EUR 84491 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.898 EUR 84491 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


07.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70510  07.10.2021 

