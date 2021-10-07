agilon health Names Mat Vargehese as New Chief People Officer

Varghese will become a member of the executive leadership team, reporting to Steve Sell, CEO, and will lead the advancement and execution of agilon health’s employee development, growth, and talent acquisition strategy.

agilon health (NYSE: AGL), the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, has named Mat Varghese as its new chief people officer effective October 11, 2021.

Varghese brings nearly 20 years of human resources leadership and experience in large public companies poised for growth including in the health technology sector.

“Mat has precisely the public company expertise and leadership experience we need to help agilon health meet its full potential, expand our partnerships with leading physician groups and improve the health of seniors across the U.S.,” said, Steve Sell, CEO, agilon health.

Varghese joins agilon health from R1 RCM, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions for health care providers where he served since 2017 as senior vice president of human resources. He also has held human resources leadership roles at Arthur J. Gallagher & Associates, General Electric, General Mills, and CompuSystems Inc. He earned a master’s degree in industrial and labor relations from Michigan State University and a master’s degree of social work from the University of Michigan.

“I am delighted to join the team at agilon health and advance the company’s growth, development and talent strategy during this pivotal time. As our country ages and the need for quality primary care services grows, agilon’s model will make a positive difference in supporting our partner physicians and the senior patients in their care,” Varghese said.

Varghese succeeds Chris Casler, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities. Casler’s work as chief human resources officer during the past two and half years helped position the company for success as it went public.

About agilon health

agilon health is transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients. Through our partnerships and our platform, agilon is leading the nation in creating the system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. We honor the independence of local physicians and serve as their partners so they can be the doctors they trained to be. agilon provides the capital, data, payor relationships, executive experience and contract support that allow physician groups to take on the risk of total care for their most vulnerable patients. The result: healthier communities, and doctors who can devote the right amount of time with the patients who need it most. With rapidly growing appeal, agilon is scaled to grow and is here to help our nation’s best independent physician groups have a sustained, thriving future. Together, we are reinventing primary care. For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005057/en/