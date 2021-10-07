Atmos Energy Corporation to Host Fiscal 2021 Year End Earnings Conference Call on November 11, 2021

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) will host a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern to review the company’s Fiscal 2021 year-end and fourth quarter financial results. Atmos Energy will release these results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, following the market close.

To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or international number provided below. You may also listen to the call on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. The Internet broadcast will be archived for thirty days.