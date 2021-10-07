checkAd

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation Announces Final Results of Repurchase Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 22:30  |  17   |   |   

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (the “Fund”) (NYSE: RSF), a closed-end fund, announced the final results of its repurchase offer for up to 5%, or 216,201 of its outstanding common shares. The repurchase offer expired at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time on October 6, 2021.

Based on information provided by DST Systems, Inc., the depositary for the repurchase offer, a total of 1,787,602 shares were submitted for redemption and 216,201 shares were repurchased. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the repurchase offer, because the number of shares submitted for redemption exceeds the number of shares offered to purchase, the Fund will purchase shares from tendering shareholders on a pro-rata basis (disregarding fractional shares). The purchase price of repurchased shares is equal to the Fund's net asset value per share calculated as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 6, 2021, which is equal to $20.20 per share.

The information agent for the repurchase offer is DST Systems, Inc. Any questions with regard to the tender offer may be directed to the information agent toll-free at 844-569-4750.

About RiverNorth

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm founded in 2000. With $5.5 billion1 in assets under management as of August 31, 2021, RiverNorth specializes in opportunistic investment strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is an institutional investment manager to registered funds, private funds and separately managed accounts.

See the Prospectus for a more detailed description of Fund risks. Investing involves risk.

Principal loss is possible.

The profitability of specialty finance and other financial companies is largely dependent upon the availability and cost of capital funds and may fluctuate significantly in response to changes in interest rates, as well as changes in general economic conditions. If the borrower of Alternative Credit (as defined below) in which the Fund invests is unable to make its payments on a loan, the Fund may be greatly limited in its ability to recover any outstanding principal and interest under such loan, as (among other reasons) the Fund may not have direct recourse against the borrower or may otherwise be limited in its ability to directly enforce its rights under the loan, whether through the borrower or the platform through which such loan was originated, the loan may be unsecured or under collateralized, and/or it may be impracticable to commence a legal proceeding against the defaulting borrower. Substantially all of the Alternative Credit in which the Fund invests will not be guaranteed or insured by a third party. In addition, the Alternative Credit Instruments in which the Fund may invest will not be backed by any governmental authority. Prospective borrowers supply a variety of information regarding the purpose of the loan, income, occupation and employment status (as applicable) to the lending platforms. As a general matter, platforms do not verify the majority of this information, which may be incomplete, inaccurate, false or misleading. Prospective borrowers may misrepresent any of the information they provide to the platforms, including their intentions for the use of the loan proceeds. Alternative Credit Instruments are generally not rated by the nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (“NRSROs”). Such unrated instruments, however, are considered to be comparable in quality to securities falling into any of the ratings categories used by such NRSROs to classify "junk" bonds (i.e., below investment grade securities). Accordingly, the Fund’s unrated Alternative Credit Instrument investments constitute highly risky and speculative investments similar to investments in “junk” bonds, notwithstanding that the Fund is not permitted to invest in loans that are of subprime quality at the time of investment. Although the Fund is not permitted to invest in loans that are of subprime quality at the time of investment, an investment in the Fund’s Shares should be considered speculative and involving a high degree of risk, including the risk of loss of investment. There can be no assurance that payments due on underlying loans, including Alternative Credit, will be made.

Seite 1 von 2
RvrNrth DblLine jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation Announces Final Results of Repurchase Offer RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (the “Fund”) (NYSE: RSF), a closed-end fund, announced the final results of its repurchase offer for up to 5%, or 216,201 of its outstanding common shares. The repurchase offer expired at 5:00 P.M. Eastern …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Cadence Accelerates System Innovation with Breakthrough Integrity 3D-IC Platform
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Rights Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Rights Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten